Wayne County's tax foreclosure deadline is this Thursday

The moratorium on foreclosures in Wayne County is ending on Thursday.

That means anyone who owes back taxes from before 2019 needs to sign up for aid, enroll in a payment plan, or pay their bill in full. Otherwise, they can face foreclosure on their homes.

The numbers change daily but Wayne County officials say that more than 8,000 properties are facing foreclosure. The majority are in Detroit.

As of last week, over 3,000 owner-occupied and more than 5,000 non-owner properties, including rentals, are at risk of foreclosure this year, according to the Wayne County Treasurer's Office.

The county has not been foreclosing properties throughout the pandemic but that ended this year. If homeowners do not agree to a payment schedule, their properties could be up for auction this fall.

Abayomi Azikiwe is with the Moratorium NOW! Coalition.

The organization is fighting to extend a foreclosure moratorium to protect people from eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not the time to throw people out of their homes when we’re still responding to this social crisis," Azikiwe said.

The coalition is hosting a press conference outside of the Wayne County Treasurer's Office on March 30 at noon to demand that the moratorium is extended, at least for another year.

The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office is offering appointments for residents. A note on the treasurer's website emphasizes the March 31 deadline with the message, "Don't lose your home!"

For more information about payment plans, go to the Wayne County website or email taxinfo@waynecounty.com.

