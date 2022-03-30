Wayne County halts foreclosures on some owner-occupied homes for the next year

A judge’s ruling has extended the foreclosure moratorium in Wayne County for some - at least through next March.

The deadline to make a payment plan for delinquent home taxes was Thursday.

But the Wayne County treasurer petitioned a judge to not foreclose on owner-occupied homes owing taxes from 2017, 2018 or 2019.

Anyone owing taxes from before 2017 still might be eligible for foreclosure.

The Wayne County Treasurer’s Office says around 1,800 homes have been spared as a result of this decision.

The judge said the moratorium extension was due to the continued economic impact being felt by property owners due to the COVID-19 crisis and the availability of federal funds.

The choice of years was made because the foreclosure timing for the 2017-19 tax years fell squarely during the pandemic – between 2020-2022, Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree said in a press release.

Sabree is encouraging Wayne County residents to apply to the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund, which can remove a property from foreclosure, regardless of tax delinquency.

The program can offer up to $25,000 in assistance.

The moratorium will now extend until March 31, 2023.