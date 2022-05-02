Michigan expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage for moms and babies

New mothers and their children who are enrolled in Medicaid will now be covered for a full 12-month postpartum period.

Medicaid's current postpartum plan covers mothers and their newborns for two to three months.

This new expanded coverage will allow new mothers to undergo postpartum depression screenings and receive needed treatment.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes this will improve long-term outcomes for moms and babies and close health disparities in the state.

Michigan health officials say that half of the state's maternal deaths were preventable.

The governor has budgeted around $20 million for this expansion and says it will benefit an estimated 35,000 pregnant and postpartum people in Michigan.

The state health department says all mothers currently enrolled in Medicaid will automatically receive the 12-month coverage.