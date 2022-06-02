Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri

Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models.

The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with pay raises and benefits.

In Michigan, Ford plans to add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants, and another 1,200 at other facilities.

A factory in the Detroit suburb of Wayne that now builds the Ranger midsize pickup will see investment and jobs to make a new Ranger. A plant in Flat Rock south of Detroit will make a new version of the Mustang muscle car. And Ford’s Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn will see investment and jobs so it can build more F-150 Lightning electric pickups to meet unexpectedly high demand. The company also will add 600 jobs at a new parts packaging facility in Monroe, Michigan, and another 600 at several Michigan component plants.

For Michigan officials, it was a moment of bipartisan triumph that brought together Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the legislature’s Democratic and Republican leaders, who worked together earlier this year to adopt incentives worth hundreds of millions of dollars to attract manufacturing plants.

“We’ve got to compete with the rest of the world to earn their investment here in Michigan and we won. This is a big win for Michigan," Whitmer said.

A factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, near Cleveland, will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs. Ninety more jobs will be added in Lima and Sharonville, Ohio.

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine Transit vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers to handle increased demand.