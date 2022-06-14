© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Michigan Poverty Task Force report says state should be doing more to assist struggling families

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published June 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
DSCN6259.JPG
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan Poverty Task Force report released in Clio

A new report recommends the state of Michigan assist economically struggling families with access to basic needs like housing, child care, and health care.

The Michigan Poverty Task Force is composed of representatives from 14 state government departments. It’s charged with developing a comprehensive anti-poverty plan for Michigan. This is the task force’s second report. For this report, the task force worked with local community groups to identify specific needs.

The 29 recommendations include expanding food security programs for K-12 students, creating a statewide rental housing partnership trust, and increasing child care options.

Kim Trent leads the Michigan Poverty Task Force. She says these are not just issues in Michigan’s cities.

“In rural communities, Michiganders struggle to find access to child care, affordable health care, affordable housing, and access to broadband, which burdens families and also affects their health,” said Trent.

It’s estimated one point four million Michiganders live below the poverty line, with many struggling to afford necessities like housing, food and health care.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
