Ford Bronco boosts Ford's second quarter sales

Sales of the Ford Bronco helped Ford outperform other automakers in the second quarter of this year.

Ford said Bronco sales increased, and the vehicle had a very successful second quarter.

The Bronco was one of the few Ford vehicles that had successful sales numbers in the company's most recently released data.

Sales of cars like the Ford Mustang and the company's luxury-line Lincoln Continental decreased compared to this time last year.

Ford is betting big on new electric vehicles like the recently released F-150 Lightning.