Economy

Ford Bronco boosts Ford's second quarter sales

Michigan Radio | By Toussaint Fancher
Published July 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT
2021_Ford_Bronco_Outer_Banks,_Front_Right,_10-10-2021.jpg
Elise240SX
/
Wikimedia Commons
Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco sales have boosted the auto industry with second quarter sales numbers.

Sales of the Ford Bronco helped Ford outperform other automakers in the second quarter of this year.

Ford said Bronco sales increased, and the vehicle had a very successful second quarter.

The Bronco was one of the few Ford vehicles that had successful sales numbers in the company's most recently released data.

Sales of cars like the Ford Mustang and the company's luxury-line Lincoln Continental decreased compared to this time last year.

Ford is betting big on new electric vehicles like the recently released F-150 Lightning.

Economy Ford
Toussaint Fancher
Toussaint joined Michigan Radio in June 2022 as a newsroom intern. He is a Junior at Howard University in Washington, D.C., majoring in journalism and minoring in Afro-American Studies.
Toussaint Fancher
