AAA survey: a quarter of people say they plan to buy an electric vehicle

In a new AAA survey, a quarter of respondents said they'd be likely to buy an electric vehicle (EV) for their next car.

The most common reason people stated was a strong desire to save on fuel costs.

But AAA also found some consumers are still hesitant to buy an EV because of range anxiety — they're worried about running out of charge and not having a place to charge the vehicle.

Adrienne Woodland is a Michigan AAA spokesperson.

"We found that one of the struggles for those that are still a little leery about getting an electric vehicle is range and we find that the anxiety surrounding range for many consumers is often more of a perceived issue," she said.

AAA said automakers have made great strides in improving range.

Reasons for hesitation about buying an EV that AAA found in the survey included:



Higher purchase price – 60%

Concern there are not enough places to charge – 60%

Concern about running out of charge when driving – 58%

Unsuitable for long-distance travel – 55%

High cost of battery repair or replacement – 55%

Unable to install a charging station where they live – 31%

AAA noted that industry analysts predict that by 2030, 15% of the cars on the road will be electric and by 2050 that percentage will increase to 50%.