Detroit to open marijuana business applications next month

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
Detroit will soon begin accepting applications for marijuana businesses.

Applications for microbusinesses, marijuana retailers and consumption lounges will be open for the month of August.

The city plans to award 100 retailer licenses over three phases. They’ll also award 30 microbusiness licenses and 30 consumption lounge licenses.

Detroit’s adult-use marijuana ordinance was approved in April by Detroit City Council.

Council voted last week to open the applications for adult-use marijuana businesses.

The City will award 60 licenses in the first phase - and half of those licenses will go to equity applicants.

That includes Detroiters living in neighborhoods where marijuana convictions are higher than the state average.

“For years Detroiters have been fighting for an opportunity to compete in the state’s ever-growing market and the time has finally come to reap the benefits of their hard work," said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate, who sponsored the adult-use marijuana ordinance.

Applications will be available online beginning August 1 at HomegrownDetroit.org.

Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
