© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Rising mortgage rates squeezing some Michigan housing markets

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
home_sales_002.jpg
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Michigan didn’t see home sale prices rise as sharply as other parts of the country in recent years.

But a new report finds Michigan housing markets are not seeing the sharp declines hitting previously hot now cooling real estate markets across the U.S.

ATTOM is a company that tracks the real estate industry.

The company’s U.S. Home Sales Report released Thursday shows profit margins on median-priced single-family home and condo sales across the United States decreased in the third quarter. It’s the first decline in almost three years.

The drop-off in typical profit margins came as the median national home value went down 3 percent quarterly, to roughly $340,000.

Some Michigan real estate markets are also feeling the effects of rising mortgage rates.

“You’re seeing year over year seller gains drop in Lansing(-7.8%), in Kalamazoo (-7.2%)and in Ann Arbor (-6.1%) at rates that are similar to what we’re seeing nationally,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM.

But Sharga says Detroit(+1%), Flint (+6.5%) and Grand Rapids (+5%) actually posted gains in the third quarter.

However, he expects rising mortgage rates will likely soon result in lower home sale prices across the U.S. and Michigan.

Tags
Economy home priceshome salesreal estateattomAnn ArborDetroitFlintGrand RapidsKalamazoo
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Website donate banner (1).png