Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on major expansion

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
Elected officials and business leaders officially break ground on a $375 million expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Hemlock, Michigan.

Hemlock Semiconductor officially broke ground Friday on a massive $375 million expansion of its plant in Saginaw County.

Hemlock is a global leader in the semiconductor industry.

A.B. Ghosh is Hemlock’s President and CEO. He said the new facility will focus on creating higher purity chips for mobile phones.

“It’s really exciting to see that we can invest for the next generation in next-gen technology to help the semi-conductor industry,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh credited federal and state programs for supporting expansion in local semiconductor manufacturing.

The recently enacted CHIPS and Science Act includes more than $52 billion in federal subsidies.

“This important investment will boost Michigan manufacturing, fix our broken supply chains, lower costs, and bring thousands of jobs home,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

While the elected officials and local business leaders gathered on Friday to ceremonially break ground on the project, workers were already busy on the project. Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
