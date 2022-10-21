Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on major expansion

Hemlock Semiconductor officially broke ground Friday on a massive $375 million expansion of its plant in Saginaw County.

Hemlock is a global leader in the semiconductor industry.

A.B. Ghosh is Hemlock’s President and CEO. He said the new facility will focus on creating higher purity chips for mobile phones.

“It’s really exciting to see that we can invest for the next generation in next-gen technology to help the semi-conductor industry,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh credited federal and state programs for supporting expansion in local semiconductor manufacturing.

The recently enacted CHIPS and Science Act includes more than $52 billion in federal subsidies.

“This important investment will boost Michigan manufacturing, fix our broken supply chains, lower costs, and bring thousands of jobs home,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

While the elected officials and local business leaders gathered on Friday to ceremonially break ground on the project, workers were already busy on the project. Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.