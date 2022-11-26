© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Following the frenzy of Black Friday, state promotes Small Business Saturday

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published November 26, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST
Shoppers in the 'cash-mob' check out the Shops at MoDiv, a retail incubator in downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan retailers are hoping to capitalize on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday started as a way to promote local businesses following the Black Friday frenzied sales the day after Thanksgiving.

This year, it comes with an official declaration. Governor Gretchen Whitmer dubbed November 26 "Small Business Saturday" across the state.

Many locally-owned retailers will have special events and sales. And some community groups are promoting local businesses as well.

In Grand Rapids, there’s a pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses at the Baxter Community Center from noon to 5 p.m.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says there are more than 900,000 small businesses in Michigan, and they employ nearly half the state’s workers.

The MEDC says for every $100 spent at a locally-owned business, $68 remains in the local economy.

The MEDC also offers this online guide of local businesses and events to support.

Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio's West Michigan bureau.
