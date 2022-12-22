Winter storm deals potential blow to last minute Christmas sales for Michigan retailers

A major winter storm predicted to slam into Michigan late Thursday through Saturday will deal a blow to Michigan retailers trying to close out the holiday shopping season.

This was already a less than jolly holiday shopping season for many Michigan store owners.

The Michigan Retailers Association [MRA] surveyed its members and found October and November sales were relatively flat, with as many store owners reporting decreased sales as those reporting increased sales.

Now they face a major winter storm just days before Christmas.

“They are not going to get those final, last-minute shoppers in the door that they would have gotten...that would probably put them definitely into the black or at least a lighter shade of red,” said Andrea Bitely, a MRA spokeswoman.

It’s also worth noting that nearly half of Michigan retailers surveyed expect their sales will decline in the first three months of 2023.