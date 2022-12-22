© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Winter storm deals potential blow to last minute Christmas sales for Michigan retailers

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
IMG_1698.jpg
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
A looming winter storm created long lines at Michigan supermarkets, instead of other retailers

A major winter storm predicted to slam into Michigan late Thursday through Saturday will deal a blow to Michigan retailers trying to close out the holiday shopping season.

This was already a less than jolly holiday shopping season for many Michigan store owners.

The Michigan Retailers Association [MRA] surveyed its members and found October and November sales were relatively flat, with as many store owners reporting decreased sales as those reporting increased sales.

Now they face a major winter storm just days before Christmas.

“They are not going to get those final, last-minute shoppers in the door that they would have gotten...that would probably put them definitely into the black or at least a lighter shade of red,” said Andrea Bitely, a MRA spokeswoman.

It’s also worth noting that nearly half of Michigan retailers surveyed expect their sales will decline in the first three months of 2023.

Economy christmas shoppingchristmasholiday shoppingmichigan retailers association
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
