Ford Motor Company to build EV battery plant in Marshall, MI

Ford Motor Company will build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall.

The plant is expected to create 2,500 jobs by the time it's operational in 2026.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said the plant will manufacture a type of EV battery that is highly durable, can be charged faster and more frequently than many current models, and is less expensive.

Ford said it brings the company closer to battery independence in the U.S.

"Right now many automakers import most of their batteries from abroad," Ford said. "This is a slow, expensive process that makes us vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing these new batteries in America will help us build more EVs faster and will ultimately make them more affordable for our customers."

Ford said Marshall is a beautiful and historic town, and the company doesn't want to change that.

"And that's why we're ensuring that 245 acres at the southern edge of the site are placed into a conservation easement," he said. "This land along the Kalamazoo River will be preserved for generations to come."

To support the plant, the state of Michigan's Strategic Fund has approved:

