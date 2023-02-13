Ford Motor Company to build EV battery plant in Marshall, MI
Ford Motor Company will build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall.
The plant is expected to create 2,500 jobs by the time it's operational in 2026.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said the plant will manufacture a type of EV battery that is highly durable, can be charged faster and more frequently than many current models, and is less expensive.
Ford said it brings the company closer to battery independence in the U.S.
"Right now many automakers import most of their batteries from abroad," Ford said. "This is a slow, expensive process that makes us vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing these new batteries in America will help us build more EVs faster and will ultimately make them more affordable for our customers."
Ford said Marshall is a beautiful and historic town, and the company doesn't want to change that.
"And that's why we're ensuring that 245 acres at the southern edge of the site are placed into a conservation easement," he said. "This land along the Kalamazoo River will be preserved for generations to come."
To support the plant, the state of Michigan's Strategic Fund has approved:
- Critical Industry Program through Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund – $210 million. The Critical Industry Program will support a $3.5 million investment in Michigan that will lead to the creation of 2,500 new jobs.
- Michigan Strategic Fund Designated Renaissance Zone – $772 million. The Renaissance Zone will reduce both real and personal property taxes for a period of 15 years.
- Jobs for Michigan Investment Fund Loan – $36 million. The strategic fund loan will be allocated to the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance to purchase, improve and transfer Marshall mega site parcels in and around Calhoun County. The economic alliance will undertake site readiness activities at the project site in Calhoun County that are necessary to complete time sensitive activities, including land acquisition and site improvements.