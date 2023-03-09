© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST
GM-Job Cuts
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, among some of its salaried employees and executives. The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker wouldn't say how many workers it is targeting, but confirmed that the move is aimed at accelerating attrition to meet a previously announced goal of $2 billion in cost cuts by the end of next year. GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.

The company says the offers also are designed to avoid any possible firings at a later date.

Offers will go to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives who have been with the company at least two years.

U.S. salaried workers are being offered one month of pay for every year of service, up to 12 months. They'll also be offered health COBRA health care and part of the bonuses they would receive this year.

Tags
Economy GM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content