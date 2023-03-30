MDHHS to launch education loan forgiveness program for behavioral health providers

The State of Michigan is introducing an education loan repayment program for behavioral health professionals.

Qualifying providers include psychiatrists, social workers, therapists, public school counselors, and behavioral analysts.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $300,000 in debt relief.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it hopes this loan forgiveness will increase recruitment and retention of behavioral health workers.

"This is a program available to providers all across the state and we really hope that they'll take us up on this program, as a way of supporting their career goals to serve kids and families who really need their expertise and their support," said Lindsay McLaughlin, the Director of Children's Coordinated Health Policy & Supports at MDHSS.

She also hopes the debt relief incentives will expand access to children's health resources in underserved communities.

"It's really important to have resources dedicated specifically to youth and children," said McLaughlin. "They just have different behavioral health needs, just like they have different physical health needs based on their age, and development, and where their social supports are."

Applications open on June 12.