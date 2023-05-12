Consumers Energy offers voluntary buyouts related to its return-to-the-office policy

Consumers Energy has offered buyouts to nearly 5,000 of its white collar workers. That's as the utility begins requiring them to work from the office a minimum of three days a week, starting on Monday.

So far, the company said, about 600 employees who received a buyout offer have expressed interest. The utility said some employees may be looking for something from their workplace that no longer matches the company's plan for the future, but the company values employees being visible in their communities and with each other.

Those who accept the offer will get one week's pay per year of service, plus 20 additional weeks, for a maximum of 34 weeks pay.

Consumers Energy said the buyout process will be completed by August.

Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

