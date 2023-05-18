© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Michigan's population growth has fallen behind the national average

Michigan Radio | By Taylor Bowie
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
Professor giving a college lecture while students take notes.
Matej Kastelic/kasto - stock.adobe.com
/
228602944
Professor giving a college lecture while students take notes.

Michigan ranked second-to-last in the country in population growth over the last decade.

That's according to a report released by The Citizens Research Council of Michigan and the Ann Arbor nonprofit Altarum this week.

Eric Lupher is the president of the research council.

Lupher says the lackluster population growth in Michigan is a longstanding trend.

“The bottom line is, we haven't really been growing as a state for the last fifty years. Our population growth has been about a third of the national average,”

The report notes the lackluster economic opportunities in the state, leading to fewer people migrating to Michigan, and more departing. Fewer people moving into the state has led to an aging population.

The report did find that the population of Black, Hispanic, Asian and other non-white groups in the state has increased, while the non-Hispanic white population has decreased.

The report suggests investing in public infrastructure and education to improve quality of life and economic opportunities in Michigan.

"Step one is recognizing the problem, so investing in people, right? Investing in the opportunities and well-being of Michiganders. Doing so will improve their health, will improve their educational achievement," Lupher said.

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie is a senior studying English Literature at the University of Michigan and an intern in the Michigan Radio newsroom. She is originally from Owosso, Michigan.
