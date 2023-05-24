Michigan launches consortium to expand semiconductor industry workforce

Michigan universities, community colleges, industry officials and state economic development leaders say they plan to work together to increase the state’s semiconductor industry workforce.

“Michigan is among the first states in the nation to have created an all-hands-on deck consortium,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s chief talent solutions and engagement officer.

The Semiconductor Talent Action Team’s focus is on five priority workforce areas:



Computer engineers



Electrical engineers



Industrial/process engineers



Semiconductor processing technicians



Maintenance and repair workers

The consortium is hoping to create a workforce large enough to attract major new projects to be funded in part with tens of billions of dollars in new federal incentives. Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, Lansing Community College and Washtenaw Community College are among the state colleges and universities taking part in the consortium.

“No single institution can meet the demand for the number and range of skilled technologists we’ll need to reach the goals we’re collectively setting for the state of Michigan,” said Teresa Woodruff, Michigan State University’s Interim President.

Wednesday’s announcement came as the U.S., Canada and Mexico issued a joint statement promising to deepen cooperation in developing the semiconductor industry.