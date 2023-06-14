© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Childcare in Michigan costs more than $11,000 on average

Michigan Radio | By Kate Wells
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Enrolling a toddler in a childcare center in Michigan costs $11,309 on average, according to the report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Adobe Stock
/
Enrolling a toddler in a childcare center in Michigan costs $11,309 on average, according to the report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

For a married couple making the median income in Michigan, putting a toddler in a childcare center costs more than 10% of their annual pay. For a single mom, it’s nearly 40%. That’s because the annual cost for a toddler in a childcare center is $11,309 on average, according to this year’s Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation

The lack of affordable, accessible childcare in the state is making it harder for parents to work — especially women. Some 14% of Michigan kids five and under live in a family where someone has had to quit, change, or refuse a job because of childcare problems.

And even if a family is fortunate enough to afford childcare, they may not be able to access it, said Anne Kuhnen, the Michigan League for Public Policy’s Kids Count director.

"A lot of parents have trouble finding childcare in the first place. Waitlists are long. And it can be difficult for families to find care that is compatible with their work schedules and their commute. Is it [the childcare] accessible by public transport, for example?”

Childcare costs in the U.S. “have risen 220% since…1990, significantly outpacing inflation,” the report finds. You can read the full report here.

Tags
Economy child care
Kate Wells
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health and the COVID-19 pandemic.
See stories by Kate Wells
Related Content
  • three children sit out of focus in the background on a carpet printed with a road pattern. Two blue toy cars are in focus in the foreground.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Michigan's childcare crisis
    Erin Allen
    Michigan’s Legislature is moving a package of bills designed to streamline operations for the state’s beleaguered childcare industry. Not only have day-to-day operations changed radically because of COVID, but the industry’s financial model has been thrown into chaos because of the statewide labor shortage. In this episode, you'll hear two perspectives on Michigan's childcare crisis.