IRS warns against newest tax scam seeking drivers license information

The IRS is warning taxpayers about a new mail scam promising additional tax refunds.

The letter asks for a picture of the recipient's drivers license, which can be used to steal someone's identity, and apply for loans or open credit cards in their name.

Luis Garcia is the Midwest spokesperson for the IRS.

He says these scams can happen on social media, over the phone, or - most recently - through the mail.

Garcia says a common giveaway that a letter is part of a scam, is that this writing often has spelling and grammar errors.

“They often will ask for a particular kind of payment, usually gift cards. The IRS does not accept gift cards for payment of taxes. This latest scam, be careful because it looks legitimate but some of the giveaways are the incorrect spelling,” Garcia said.

The IRS will never contact people via text or on social media. Garcia said the agency is not seeking personal information to distribute refunds through mail.

“Be aware we are not sending out letters telling people to send us their personal information, or that a filing agent is going to assist them to get their refund. These folks are just after your personal information so they can empty out your bank account and get your information and your family's information,” Garcia said.