Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and more celebrate new affordable housing complex in Old Redford

State and city officials gathered Thursday to celebrate Detroit's latest affordable housing development, Orchard Village Apartments.

The complex will house 42 apartments, just two blocks from Lahser Road and Grand River Avenue.

Mayor Mike Duggan says rent will be as low as $500 per month, commending the community partnership between CHN Housing Partners and Detroit Blight Busters that spearheaded this project.

"We want the people who stayed here through the tough times to be able to stay here through the good times," said Duggan. "And what CHN and Blight Busters are doing and building these, is making sure this neighborhood, will always be a neighborhood for everybody."

John George is a long-time resident of Northwest Detroit and founder of Detroit Blight Busters, a community non-profit.

George has led urban renewal projects, like this one, in Detroit since 1988.

"We all know the importance of a clean, decent affordable house to raise our family and our children," said George. "Orchard Village is going to be that space and place. We are so excited to have 48 new families moving into, to Old Redford."

Michigan Senator Mary Cavanaugh also spoke at Thursday's celebration, noting how this project reflected democratic values to expand affordable housing across the state.

"[This project] provides much needed funding to communities and investments that have been under-prioritized for generations," said Cavanaugh.

Construction for Orchard Village Apartments is expected to be complete by Fall 2024, with construction starting this month.

