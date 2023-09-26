25% of Michigan young adults want to leave the state in the next decade, survey finds

More than 25% of Michigan young adults plan to leave the state within the next decade, according to a new study by The Detroit Regional Chamber and Business Leaders for Michigan.

The survey, which was released last week, sampled 600 individuals from across the state between the ages of 18 and 29.

Sandy Baruah, CEO and President of the Detroit Regional Chamber, said the results were concerning as the state tries to grow a more knowledge-based economy.

"If we're looking at our future, which is going to be more technologically advanced, more sophisticated, more a knowledge based economy — we are losing a disproportionate share of our young people who are geared for that future," he said.

Additionally, only 55% of Black young adults saw themselves living in Michigan within the next decade, compared to 67% of white residents.

Respondents who identified as Republicans were statistically more likely to want to remain in Michigan than those who identified as Democrats, the survey found.

The results present problems for the state that ranks 49th in population growth.

"That means we're losing political influences, that means we're losing tax base, that means we're losing workers for our companies to stay competitive," Baruah said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer established the "Growing Michigan Together" Council earlier this year to address population concerns.