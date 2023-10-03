© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Whitmer says she’s visited UAW picket line, encourages bargaining

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she has visited striking auto workers on a picket line and urged labor and management to continue bargaining. Whitmer said that she has remained in touch with UAW leaders and auto company executives and is urging them to reach a deal as soon as possible.

“We’ve got a lot riding on these negotiations and that’s why I’m encouraging everyone to stay at the table until they find a solution,” she said following a public appearance in Lansing. She said Michigan is “uniquely impacted the longer that this goes on.”

President Joe Biden joined union picketers last week outside a General Motors facility in Belleville, which is near Detroit. It is the first time a sitting President has joined a picket line.

Workers walked off in targeted strikes at Detroit Three that began in mid-September.

Whitmer, a Democrat, faces the challenge of showing support for her union base while placating auto executives who are making decisions on where to locate new plants. She signed a law in March that repealed the state’s right-to-work law. The repeal was a key policy goal for the state's labor unions and drew the ire of business interests. Whitmer also supports the use of financial incentives to lure factories to the state.

“I do think that workers need to be paid a fair wage,” Whitmer said Tuesday. “We also need to make sure that these companies are competitive and can thrive. At the end of the day, both those things have to be true.”

Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
