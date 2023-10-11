UAW expands strike to include Ford truck plant in Kentucky

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its strikes against the Detroit Three automakers Wednesday by going on strike against a major Ford truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a surprise move, the 8,700 members left their jobs about 6:30 p.m. at the plant, which makes profitable heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks and large SUVs.

UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement that the union has waited long enough “but Ford hasn’t gotten the message” to bargain for a fair contract.

Ford called the strike expansion “grossly irresponsible” but said it wasn’t surprising given the UAW leadership’s statements that it wanted to keep Detroit automakers wounded with “industrial chaos.”

Thus far, the union has decided to target a small number of plants from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, rather than have all 146,000 UAW members at the automakers go on strike at the same time.

Last week, the union reported progress in the talks and decided not to add any more plants. This came after GM agreed to bring joint-venture electric vehicle battery factories into the national master contract, almost assuring that the plants will be unionized.

Battery plants are a major point of contention in the negotiations. The UAW wants those plants to be unionized to assure jobs and top wages for workers who will be displaced by the industry's ongoing transition to electric vehicles.