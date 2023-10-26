© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Wayne State professor: Stellantis and GM under pressure with Ford deal

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

General Motors and Stellantis are likely feeling the pressure of a tentative agreement announced this week by the United Autoworkers union and Ford, Wayne State University Professor Marick Masters said Thursday. Masters specializes in labor contracts.

The union has been on strike against the Detroit Three automakers for six weeks.

A source familiar with negotiations said talks between the UAW with GM and Stellantis were “active” Thursday.

Masters said he expects GM and Stellantis executives will price out the Ford deal and see how it affects their future financial plans.

“I think they’re going to want to wait and see the details of the agreement and what implications it may have for them,” said Masters.

UAW leaders said they expect to meet Sunday. They're expected to share more details about the union's tentative agreement with Ford after that meeting.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
