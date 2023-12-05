Michigan strike roundup: what was gained during historic labor disputes

A series of labor disputes affected the Michigan economy this fall, with the automotive industry to health care seeing disruptions. Now, as 2023 comes to an end, here's a closer look at what the unions got, and gave up, in the so-called year of the strike.

Auto workers

The United Auto Workers were on strike against the Detroit Three for approximately six weeks in September and October of this year.

The union won historic 25% wage increases over the course of the four year contracts and the restoration of cost of living adjustments. The UAW initially asked for raises as high as 46%.

The UAW was unable to restore the defined-benefit pension system, but was able to increase 401(k) contributions.

In the end, the autoworkers approved the deal with 67% approval at Ford, 68% approval at Stellantis, and 54% approval at General Motors.

The strike is estimated to have cost GM $1.1 billion, Stellantis just shy of $800 million, and Ford $1.7 billion in lost profits.

Blue Cross Blue Shield

More than 1,000 health care workers organized with the UAW reached a tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan last week. The deal included a ratification bonus, reduced wage progression from 22 years to reach top wages down to five years, and a $1,000 inflation protection bonus.

The workers had been on strike since September 13.

Casinos

The Detroit Casino Council ratified tentative agreements with Hollywood Casino at Greektown, MotorCity Casino and MGM Grand Detroit after being on strike for several weeks.

The contract agreement includes workload reductions and an immediate 18% wage increase on average.

3,700 workers walked off the job on October 17 after failing to reach a tentative agreement with the casinos by the expiration of their contract. Higher wages and lower workloads were among the union's demands.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino workers ratified the tentative agreement on November 17. Workers at MGM Grand Detroit initially rejected the deal but ratified a similar agreement on Saturday, December 2.