A settlement for a class action lawsuit between the University of Michigan and a student was approved by a federal judge Wednesday. The university said the core of the settlement is establishing a team to address and prevent sexual misconduct.
A look at how primary voting is going across the state. Then, an organization cultivating student voices through creative writing. And, more developments in the state's ongoing court battle over abortion.
Officials say the $800 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding allowed Detroit Public Schools to double the number of students enrolled in summer school programs.
With abortion access changing in many states, college health centers are trying to understand their rights and responsibilities when counseling students who become pregnant.
The governor says the $19.6 billion budget contains major increases in spending on per-student investment, school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, and school safety.
Today on Stateside, we discussed the newly appointed President of the University of Michigan, and talked with author Leigh N. Gallagher about her recent novel. Plus, Michigan's chief medical executive provided an update on new strains of COVID-19 in Michigan.
Ono will begin a five-year term on October 13, 2022.
On today’s show, we discussed the state legislature’s education budget for 2022. Then we hear from a historian about the two Kellogg brothers and their legacy in Battle Creek. Afterward, we have a conversation about the preservation of Michigan’s lighthouses. Then, to finish up the week, we discuss the expansion of the Big Ten conference into California.
The Native American Heritage Fund is giving four Michigan school districts money to change racist mascots.
Intermediate school districts would hire dedicated mental health and safety staff under a bipartisan package introduced this week in the Michigan House of Representatives.
We talk about the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade with a health care provider. We also hear from both an abortion-rights advocate and an abortion rights opponent. In between we feature a discussion with a chef about her bean muffins.
Eastern Michigan University will give up student housing fees to two private companies for the next 35 years in exchange for the renovation and construction of university housing. The agreement leases the University’s campus housing system to EMU Campus Living, LLC. The company will design, build, renovate, maintain and operate most aspects of the buildings