Stateside

Stateside: COVID-19 testing in schools; monarch butterfly decline; WMU president on fall semester

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
Someone using a rapid covid test
Unsplash
/

Today on Stateside, the role of mandatory testing in keeping school communities safer amid the spread of the delta variant. First to Los Angeles, where the public school system is testing everyone, then to Western Michigan University, which has opted for mandating tests for the unvaccinated. Plus, MSU researchers get new insight on the plight of the monarch butterfly.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Los Angeles public schools mandates COVID testing. Here’s what they’ve learned so far.

SS_20210819_Blume_LA_schools_testing.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Howard Blume

  • Howard Blume is an education reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

WMU President on COVID policy, and massive anonymous donation

SS_20210819_Montgomery_WMU_president.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Edward Montgomery

  • Dr. Edward Montgomery is president of Western Michigan University.

Climate change now driving factor in monarch butterfly decline, says MSU study

SS_20210819_Zylstra_monarchs.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Erin Zylstra

  • Erin Zylstra is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Biology at Michigan State University.

Cheers! A Michigan distillery which only produces single-barrel whiskeys

SS_20210819_Cheers_Motor_city_gas.mp3
Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen mix up a cocktail

  • Lester Graham is a reporter at Michigan Radio and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers.
  • Tammy Coxen is a mixologist and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
