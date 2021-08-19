Stateside: COVID-19 testing in schools; monarch butterfly decline; WMU president on fall semester

Today on Stateside, the role of mandatory testing in keeping school communities safer amid the spread of the delta variant. First to Los Angeles, where the public school system is testing everyone, then to Western Michigan University, which has opted for mandating tests for the unvaccinated. Plus, MSU researchers get new insight on the plight of the monarch butterfly.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Los Angeles public schools mandates COVID testing. Here’s what they’ve learned so far.

SS_20210819_Blume_LA_schools_testing.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Howard Blume Listen • 11:23

Howard Blume is an education reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

WMU President on COVID policy, and massive anonymous donation

SS_20210819_Montgomery_WMU_president.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Edward Montgomery Listen • 18:04

Dr. Edward Montgomery is president of Western Michigan University.

Climate change now driving factor in monarch butterfly decline, says MSU study

SS_20210819_Zylstra_monarchs.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Erin Zylstra Listen • 11:45

Erin Zylstra is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Biology at Michigan State University.

Cheers! A Michigan distillery which only produces single-barrel whiskeys

SS_20210819_Cheers_Motor_city_gas.mp3 Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen mix up a cocktail Listen • 6:30