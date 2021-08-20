Stateside: Education spending; energy future; cooking with pawpaw

Today on Stateside, Michigan schools get access to piles of money for COVID relief. Also, mapping a path for the state’s transition to clean energy. And a look into Michigan’s solar metering law. Plus, the many ways to prepare an underappreciated Midwestern fruit.

Michigan schools are sitting on piles of COVID relief cash. What will they do with it?

Stateside's conversation with Tracie Mauriello

Tracie Mauriello is an education reporter with Chalkbeat Detroit and Bridge Michigan.

Moving Michigan to a greener grid

Stateside's conversation with Douglas Jester

Douglas Jester is a managing partner with 5 Lakes Energy.

How Michigan’s solar metering law is working out

Stateside's conversation with Dan Scripps and Charlotte Jameson

Dan Scripps is chair of Michigan Public Service Commission and a former state lawmaker.

Charlotte Jameson is director of the Citizens Utility Board of Michigan and program director of the Michigan Environmental Council.

Foragers’ delight: New pawpaw cookbook for the native fruit

Stateside's conversation with Sara Bir