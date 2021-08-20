© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside: Education spending; energy future; cooking with pawpaw

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT
Solar panels
Michael Mazengarb
/
Flickr

Today on Stateside, Michigan schools get access to piles of money for COVID relief. Also, mapping a path for the state’s transition to clean energy. And a look into Michigan’s solar metering law. Plus, the many ways to prepare an underappreciated Midwestern fruit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Michigan schools are sitting on piles of COVID relief cash. What will they do with it?

8.20_a_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Tracie Mauriello

  • Tracie Mauriello is an education reporter with Chalkbeat Detroit and Bridge Michigan.

Moving Michigan to a greener grid

8.20_b1.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Douglas Jester

  • Douglas Jester is a managing partner with 5 Lakes Energy.

How Michigan’s solar metering law is working out

8.20_b2_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Dan Scripps and Charlotte Jameson

  • Dan Scripps is chair of Michigan Public Service Commission and a former state lawmaker.
  • Charlotte Jameson is director of the Citizens Utility Board of Michigan and program director of the Michigan Environmental Council.

Foragers’ delight: New pawpaw cookbook for the native fruit

8.20_c_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sara Bir

  •   Sara Bir is a chef and author of The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook.

Tags

Statesideclean energyfruiteducation fundingsolar energyStateside
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content