Flint School Board ousts president after alleged altercation with another school board member

The Flint school board voted Wednesday night to remove its president from her leadership position after an alleged physical altercation with another school board member during a Wednesday morning meeting.

Danielle Green did not attend the emergency meeting where the board removed her as its president. She remains on the school board.

Board member Laura MacIntyre, who made the allegation, was at the emergency meeting.

“I was attacked — brutally attacked,” MacIntyre told her fellow board members, “I’m only here to make sure that the truth comes out, and justice is served.”

It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed against Green. She has not commented on the incident or responded to requests for comment from Michigan Radio.

Other Flint Community Schools officials are saying little about the incident.

“While I cannot get into the specifics of what happened, as efforts to address that issue continue, we remain committed to the safety of all members of our school community,” Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in an emailed statement.

