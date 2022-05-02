Ransomware attack closes all Kellogg Community College campuses "until further notice"

This is supposed to be the last week of classes for students at Kellogg Community College and graduation is scheduled for May 12, but a ransomware attack has forced officials to shut down its main campus in Battle Creek and all satellite locations until further notice.

KCC officials say technology issues that began on April 29 were due to a cyber attack that continues to affect the college's systems. According to a notice on KCC's website, technology experts are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

All campuses will remained closed and all classes are canceled until the school can safely reopen. College officials say that will hopefully happen later this week.

"We understand that our students might be concerned about this situation, especially as we are nearing the end of the semester and for many, exams are top of mind ," the notice says. "We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner."

All campuses have been disconnected, and the systems will remain offline until they are deemed secure by the college's IT experts. The notice says students and staff may experience delays accessing campus emails, online classes and other resources. Also, all students, faculty and staff will have to reset their passwords.