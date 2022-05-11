Detroit Public Schools approve $700 million plan to rebuild, renovate, reopen buildings

Detroit’s school board has unanimously approved a $700 million plan that will renovate, rebuild, and reopen several schools throughout the city.

The plan calls for rebuilding five schools and reopening seven previously-closed schools over the next five years.

It will also expand some existing schools and demolish and sell some vacant buildings that the district owns. There are additional plans to expand pre-k options in the city.

Detroit School Board President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry said the final plan is the result of revisions to previous versions based on community feedback.

"We’ve tried to do our due diligence and do our research before coming into this space to make a vote that we’re comfortable with," she said.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the district started working on this plan in 2021.

"The board requested that a facility master plan be developed. Basically that means to create a long term vision and plan to use our current and vacant properties," he said.

The facility plan funding is coming from the district's $1.2 billion of COVID relief aid.