Look up! "Super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse is coming Sunday night

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place on May 15 and 16, depending on your time zone.

Lunar eclipses occur when the earth slides between the sun and moon, obstructing the light that normally illuminates our moon.

During the eclipse, the moon will receive only sunlight bent through the Earth's atmosphere, and will change color over the minutes, from gray to pink to orange to red – hence the name “blood moon.”

And a supermoon means the moon looks a bit bigger than usual since it's a bit closer to the Earth.

"Because the orbit of the moon is not a perfect circle, the moon is sometimes closer to the Earth than at other times during its orbit," according to NASA.

According to timeanddate.com, the total eclipse will be visible in the Detroit area on May 15 beginning at 9:32 p.m., with maximum visibility on May 16 at 12:11 a.m.

To discover the lunar eclipse timing and coverage for your specific city, check out this lunar eclipse tracker.

You don't need special glasses to view the lunar eclipse, unlike during a solar eclipse. You can stare directly at the moon. Binoculars or a telescope will improve the view.

This will be the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022. The next one will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. It will be visible at least partially from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, the Arctic, and most of South America.

You'll be able to watch the total lunar eclipse as it happens on May 15 from NASA below: