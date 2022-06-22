Detroit to reopen 10 public library branches

After a two year closure due to COVID-19, the Detroit Public Library system is reopening 10 branches.

Library officials are working to hire over 100 new vacant positions to fill before opening day.

Russ Bellant, a Detroit Public Library Commissioner said that they struggled to reopen libraries due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

"A school district, usually the buildings are the staff, the students, and the parents but they don't have random people walking through the school but in libraries that’s not the case," Bellant said.

Detroit residents can check out books beginning July 5 with new COVID-19 protocols.

These protocols include mask mandates, social distancing, and plastic shields that divide computer desks.

Staff workers will be using gloves while handling books to ensure their own safety.

“We had to be more aggressive in making sure our staff and the community who participated in library activities were not at risk of COVID,” Bellant said.