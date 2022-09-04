Threat of faculty strike at Eastern Michigan University grows

Eastern Michigan University professors may walk off the job as early as Wednesday.

More than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty have been working without a contract since August 31. The professors’ union has scheduled a strike vote Tuesday.

The two sides remain at odds on several things, including salary, health care costs and other issues.

“Our goal remains a fair settlement but unfortunately the EMU Administration is throwing every possible obstacle in the way of a new labor agreement,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team.

The University's latest offer called for the total five-year salary increase to 15.2% from the previous offer of 14%, with a 6.2% (average for all faculty) increase in year one, 2% in years two and three, and 2.5% in years four and five (increased from 2% in the University’s previous offer).

Last week, the university called for the state to appoint a third-party fact finder, so that university administrators and union representatives could present their negotiation positions. The fact finder would then make a non-binding recommendation to resolve the deadlock.

Fall classes at EMU started last Monday.