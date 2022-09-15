Dearborn Public Schools creating committee to review library books that get complaints

Dearborn Public Schools is creating a new policy and committee for reviewing library books that receive complaints from the community.

The newly forming committee already has seven books to review after a school board meeting earlier this week.

Dearborn Public Schools Communications Director David Mustonen says there’s a number of people who don't want certain books available to their children and there are equal numbers who are afraid this is going to end up with books being banned.

Mustonen says no books have been banned, but the district is creating a way for parents to voice their concerns. He also says the district is evaluating how students access books through the county e-book system. Some of the books up for review are not part of the schools library system, but are available at the public library.

"These are the easy topics to address, but when you are talking about something that is way more emotional, way more tied to someone's core principles then the discussion and actions become much more difficult," Mustenon said.

The seven books up for review are:

1. Push

2. All Boys Aren't Blue

3. And They Lived

4. The Lovely Bones

5. Eleanor & Park

6. Red, White and Royal Blue

7. This Book is Gay

