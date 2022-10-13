© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Education

Michigan State U. President Samuel Stanley Jr. is resigning, three years after he was hired in wake of Nassar scandal

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Samuel Stanley smiling ina blue suit in front of a brick building and trees in the background
Michigan State University
/

The president of Michigan State University says he is resigning, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Samuel Stanley Jr. says he has lost confidence in the school's governing board and can no longer serve.

Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of a business school dean.

Stanley was president of Stony Brook University in New York when he was hired three years ago at 50,000-student Michigan State.

The school was trying to recover from a scandal involving Nassar, a campus sports doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls at Michigan State and elsewhere.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
