© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

MSU study finds common links between school districts that successfully navigated COVID-19 challenges

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
DSCN7803.JPG
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

A new Michigan State University study outlines how some school districts have successfully navigated challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers say their findings are applicable to districts regardless of resources.

Katharine Strunk is the director of MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

She says strong leadership, trusted relationships with parents, collaboration between general education and special education staffs, and a robust track record with at-risk students have been key during the pandemic.

“Those are some of the ingredients that we saw if you had those in place you could be more ready for a crisis situation than you would be otherwise,” said Strunk.

Strunk said the lessons learned during the pandemic can be applied to future emergencies.

Tags
Education COVIDCOVID-19educationMichigan State University
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content