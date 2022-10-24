MSU study finds common links between school districts that successfully navigated COVID-19 challenges

A new Michigan State University study outlines how some school districts have successfully navigated challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers say their findings are applicable to districts regardless of resources.

Katharine Strunk is the director of MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

She says strong leadership, trusted relationships with parents, collaboration between general education and special education staffs, and a robust track record with at-risk students have been key during the pandemic.

“Those are some of the ingredients that we saw if you had those in place you could be more ready for a crisis situation than you would be otherwise,” said Strunk.

Strunk said the lessons learned during the pandemic can be applied to future emergencies.