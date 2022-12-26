© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New program helps state college savings participants build their accounts

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published December 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Jar with label and money on the table.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adob
/
93185620

Michigan’s state-run college savings program has a new way to help people bulk up their accounts.

It’s a partnership between the Michigan Education Savings Program and the company UPromise, and it works like a cash-back rewards program. People who sign up automatically get a small percentage of their purchases at many retailers deposited in their MESP account.

Diane Brewer manages the MESP, and is the director of the Michigan Education Trust. She said the program applies to “your everyday activities, just what you would normally do—gas, shopping, dining. All those things that we do during the course of the day,” Brewer said. “Online shopping is included.”

Brewer suggested that this makes getting a college savings account even more attractive for many people, especially if the child they’re saving for is still a few years away from college and they’re “looking for having full coverage and other means to pay for education,” she said. “So the sooner you can start, the better.”

Brewer said a number of other states have similar partnerships with UPromise. The program is up and running now in Michigan, and is free to all MESP account-holders.

Tags
Education michigan education saving programcollege education
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content