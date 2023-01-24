Wayne State University increases student debt forgiveness for college dropouts

Wayne State University is expanding financial aid for adult learners with incomplete college degrees.

The university is re-launching a debt forgiveness program called Warrior Way Back. It now provides up to $4,000 in financial aid per student—more than double what it offered in 2018.

“[These students have] put in so much of that investment but don't really reap the rewards of having a bachelor's degree,” said Amber Neher, the Coordinator of Adult Learner Programs at Wayne State University.

Warrior Way Back supports adults who have started but have not graduated college. The program aims to make it easier for adult learners to complete post-secondary education.

"We actually have a few instances of students who only had one semester left to graduate," said Neher. “... having that debt forgiveness piece is what let them earn that degree; that can help them have that earning potential and social mobility.”

Through an agreement with the Detroit Regional Chamber, Wayne State University also supports education transfer pathways to Oakland University and Henry Ford College.