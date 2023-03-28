© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Wayne State University suspends prof over threatening post

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
Wayne State University
Paulette Parker
/
Michigan Radio

Wayne State University suspended a professor Monday over a social media post that advocated killing people instead of “shouting down” those with whom one disagrees.

The professor in the English Department wasn’t identified in a university’s news release that said he was suspended with pay.

University President M. Roy Wilson said in a statement “we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

The matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation, the statement said.

It wasn't clear when the post was made and which social media platform was used.

Tags
Education wayne state university
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Website donate banner (1).png