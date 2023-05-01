Utica Community Schools asks voters to approve $550M bond

On Tuesday, voters in the Utica Community Schools district will decide on a bond proposal worth $550 million.

The Macomb County district is the state’s second-largest, with about 26,000 students. It’s also putting forth the biggest school bond proposal in this week’s elections.

The district says it’s identified around $1 billion in needed upgrades, but it’s only asking voters for about half that amount to keep property taxes at current levels. Utica schools recently retired its debt from a 2018 bond.

The “Safety and Success” bond would finance improvements across the district’s 44 buildings. They include more security measures, building improvements, and new instructional technology.

Bond issues are typically the way school districts finance big infrastructure projects. The funds can’t be used for operational expenses like salaries.

Voters in 35 other Michigan school districts will also decide on school bond proposals this Tuesday.