Education

Teaching conference at UM-Flint will focus on the COVID pandemic's impact on schools

Michigan Radio | By Taylor Bowie
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
dearborn_school.jpg
Beenish Ahmed
/
Michigan Radio

The University of Michigan-Flint will host a two-day conference this month about the impact of the COVID pandemic on education.

The "Critical Issues Conference: Teaching and Learning in the Era of COVID" will host speakers from school systems in Detroit and Flint.

It will open with the keynote speaker, Alycia Meriweather, Deputy Superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District, on Friday, May 19.

Educators and interested parents are encouraged to attend.

Sonja Feist-Price is the U of M-Flint Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

She said she hopes the conference will provide information on effective educational strategies learned from the COVID pandemic.

“[The conference] is identifying and recognizing what occurred, understanding some of the aftermath associated with COVID as it relates to teaching and learning, and some opportunities that exist across the spectrum as it relates to education,” she said.

Feist-Price hopes the conference will be a community event. The first day of the conference is open to the public, free of charge.

“This Critical Issues in Education is a conference that allows us to come together, learn about teaching and learning in the era of COVID, identifying those strategies that we can all learn from so that we can positively impact the learning experiences of our students,” Feist-Price said.

The conference will run May 19-20.

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie is a senior studying English Literature at the University of Michigan and an intern in the Michigan Radio newsroom. She is originally from Owosso, Michigan.
Website donate banner (1).png
