Battle Creek grads will receive scholarships to attend a Michigan college or out-of-state HBCU

Students who graduate from Battle Creek public schools will receive scholarships to attend a Michigan college or a historically Black college or university outside the state, officials announced Wednesday.

The scholarships will be provided by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a local foundation created in 1930 by the cereal entrepreneur.

“This scholarship brings the possibility of higher education to students who otherwise may not have the resources to pursue it,” said Kimberly Carter, superintendent of Battle Creek schools.

A student who has been in the school district since kindergarten will receive a 100% scholarship. The scholarship is smaller if a student has spent fewer years in Battle Creek schools.

If a student attends a private college, which is typically more expensive, the scholarship amount would be based on the cost of tuition at the University of Michigan.

Since 2005, Kalamazoo, 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Battle Creek, has had a similar program funded by philanthropists.

The Battle Creek Community Foundation offers separate scholarships for students who want to enroll in a trade school or an apprenticeship program.