© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

House to vote soon on ending ban on pre-Labor Day school start

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published June 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
Lester Graham
/

A state House committee has taken a step toward repealing the law that says local schools cannot start classes before Labor Day.

The 2006 law was adopted to help the state’s tourism industry. It says schools have to get a waiver from the state to start classes before the final summer holiday. And most districts now do that.

Democratic Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) chairs the House Education Committee and is the bill sponsor. He said schools shouldn’t need special permission to determine their calendars.

“This is local control for local school districts to do what is in the best interests of their students and their communities,” he said.

Koleszar said experience has shown the law isn’t necessary.

“I think the fact that over 70% of schools are already filing waivers and not one single waiver has been denied yet has shown that if schools want to start before Labor Day, they’re going to do it,” he said. “This just eliminates one unnecessary hoop for school districts to jump through.”

Koleszar said the later school start can also make it harder to schedule make-up days.

The bill was adopted on a bipartisan vote and now goes to the House floor.

The education committee also approved a bill that would ensure that absences on religious holidays would not affect the student count used to calculate per-pupil state aid. Last year, a student count day fell on the Yom Kippur Jewish holiday.

Tags
Education school
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Related Content