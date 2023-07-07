State data: Michigan students with disabilities lag in four-year high school graduation rates

Newly released state data shows a big gap between graduation rates for students with disabilities compared to students without disabilities.

In 2022, 58% of disabled high school students earned their degree after four years.

That number was 83% for students without disabilities.

State officials say one reason for the disparity is that Michigan, unlike many other states, provides disabled students the option of continuing their public education until age 26.

They said over the last decade, the high school graduation rate for students with disabilities has been improving.

But they acknowledge the state needs to continue to improve these outcomes.

Advocates say the state should identify students who need special education services much earlier, which would likely improve graduation rates later on.