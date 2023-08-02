Study links teen activism with school and occupational success

Activism in teenagers has been linked to more success in school and beyond. That's one of the findings of a study by researchers from the University of Michigan and New York University.

The study found that teenagers who got involved with activism were more likely to do well in school and find better and higher paying jobs in the future.

Matthew Diemer, a professor of education and psychology at U of M and one of the study's authors, said activism in teenagers is associated with future achievement.

"If they have more critical consciousness they seem to have more engagement with school, higher grades, higher standardized achievement scores, career development, thinking about your career in the future and also associated with ending up in higher paying, higher occupations or jobs in adulthood," Diemer said.

Teens who are involved with activism also tend to have better mental health, he said.

The study is published in the journal Child Development.