UM begins first day of classes without internet, network connections

The University of Michigan and its three campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint have not had internet connections since early Sunday afternoon.

Classes at U of M begin today on all three campuses, but some students may have had trouble finding the classroom if they need to check the schedule online, and they may have trouble emailing the professors to let them know. U of M ITS did get schedule pages working for students to check on classes, but Internet access still remains down.

The outage began at 1:45 on Sunday afternoon. The university's Information and Technology Services has not given a reason for connectivity failure, but has been working around the clock to restore service. The issue has shut down the U of M WiFi network, Google Workspace, and Wolverine Access.

In an update posted to Twitter (X) on Monday morning, U of M ITS said it made the "difficult decision" to separate the U of M network to "help mitigate technical issues."

We apologize for the ongoing disruption. On Sunday, the difficult decision was made to separate the U-M network from the internet to help mitigate technical issues. It was not made lightly, particularly given the timing with the first day of classes. Classes are meeting. (1/2) — UMich ITS (@umichTECH) August 28, 2023

In the same social post, ITS indicated they hoped to have the issue resolved by Monday afternoon.

As of the time of reporting, no messages were communicated from U of M President Santa J. Ono, something many noted in response to the Twitter updates.

Others pointed to lack of information being provided for something that was so widespread.

It is a little hard to see how the total absence of internet services helps mitigate technical issues. It IS a technical issue. Less gaslighting more explanation please — Dr. Michigan Christie (profclbrown at skyplace) (@profclbrown) August 28, 2023

@SantaJOno @UMichPrezOno must send message to all UM this evening so that instructors not blamed for being less than fully prepared.



More important, students need to know they will *not* be judged for not having done any reading assigned for tomorrow. — Dr. Pamela Smock (@PamelaSmock1) August 27, 2023

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.