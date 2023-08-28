© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

UM begins first day of classes without internet, network connections

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
screengrab of University of Michigan website, which has a message about technical outages.
Screengrab from the University of Michigan website, August 28, 2023 at 12:32 p.m.

The University of Michigan and its three campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint have not had internet connections since early Sunday afternoon.

Classes at U of M begin today on all three campuses, but some students may have had trouble finding the classroom if they need to check the schedule online, and they may have trouble emailing the professors to let them know. U of M ITS did get schedule pages working for students to check on classes, but Internet access still remains down.

The outage began at 1:45 on Sunday afternoon. The university's Information and Technology Services has not given a reason for connectivity failure, but has been working around the clock to restore service. The issue has shut down the U of M WiFi network, Google Workspace, and Wolverine Access.

In an update posted to Twitter (X) on Monday morning, U of M ITS said it made the "difficult decision" to separate the U of M network to "help mitigate technical issues."

In the same social post, ITS indicated they hoped to have the issue resolved by Monday afternoon.

As of the time of reporting, no messages were communicated from U of M President Santa J. Ono, something many noted in response to the Twitter updates.

Others pointed to lack of information being provided for something that was so widespread.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.

Tags
Education University of Michigan
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Related Content