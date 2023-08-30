© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Education

Internet access restored on University of Michigan campuses

Michigan Radio | By Vincent Duffy
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
broadband internet wires
Alex Tihonov
/
Adobe Stock

Internet access is being restored across the University of Michigan's three campuses today.

U of M Information and Technology Services disconnected all three campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint from the Internet Sunday afternoon due to a cyber attack. The attack may have compromised the security of some system administrator accounts, which had to have their passwords reset.

Some services may continue to be unavailable or degraded throughout the day.

The internet outage coincided with the start of classes on Monday, and created frustration and confusion for students, faculty and staff.

Federal law enforcement is assisting the university in its investigation of the attack.

