A 3.0 GPA is all that's needed for admission to these ten Michigan public universities

Ten of Michigan’s 15 public universities are jointly announcing automatic admission for high school graduates who achieve a 3.0 GPA or higher, to boost enrollment and increase the number of college students in Michigan.

The universities include Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan, Oakland, Saginaw Valley State, University of Michigan-Dearborn, University of Michigan-Flint, and Wayne State.

"I think there's a misconception out there on the part of students that they need to have a high SAT score, or they may need to participate in X number of extracurricular activities," said Dan Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Hurley said it's hoped the campaign will encourage students who might be on the fence about applying to college, or who know they want to get a four-year degree but are unsure if they qualify for admission.

A four-year university degree provides multiple life-long benefits, he said; not solely greater wage-earning potential, but other quality of life measures such as better health.

"I just can't really think of a greater life-changing accomplishment and asset than earning a four-year degree."

This initiative is aligned with the State of Michigan’s goal to have 60% of working-age adults possess a college degree or other post-secondary credential by 2030.

The trend of college attendance needs to be reversed, said Hurley, and the admission campaign is one way to do that. He said Michigan high school graduates are less likely to pursue higher education than in previous years, with the college-going rate among the state’s high school graduates declining each year from 2013 (65.8%) to 2022 (52.8%).

Universities also hope the state's new Michigan Achievement Scholarship - available starting Fall, 2024 - will boost university enrollment.

The scholarship is available to students whose families have a Family Expected Contribution of $25,000 or less, based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

Students who qualify can receive up to:

$2,750 per year at community colleges and tribal colleges

$4,000 per year at private colleges and universities

$5,500 per year at public state universities or baccelaureate degree programs at community colleges.